Wilbarger Humane Society: Meet Ichabod!

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ichabod is a playful 9-week-old domestic shorthair orange tabby kitten who is looking for a forever home.

Ichabod is good with other cats, kids, and dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Ichabod, call the Wilbarger Humane Society at (940) 552-5373.

You can fill out an application online before meeting Ichabod and arrange a meet and greet to see if he is compatible with your family.

For more information, visit the Wilbarger Humane Society’s website or Facebook page.