WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Linus is a playful and sweet 9-week old black and white domestic longhair who is looking for a forever home.

Linus is good with other cats, kids, and dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Linus, call the Wilbarger Humane Society at (940) 552-5373.

You can fill out an application online before meeting Linus and arrange a meet and greet to see if he is compatible with your family.

For more information, visit the Wilbarger Humane Society’s website or Facebook page.