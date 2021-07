WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Mia is about four or five months old, playful, and ready to find her forever home! She’s a dilute calico cat being sheltered by the Wilbarger Humane Society.

If you’re interested in adopting Mia, call the Wilbarger Humane Society at (940) 552-5373.

For more information, visit the Wilbarger Humane Society’s website or Facebook page.