Wilbarger Humane Society: Meet Mike

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Mike, an adorable black domestic short-haired kitten who is about 12 weeks home, is looking for a furr-ever home!

Mike is friendly and playful, he gets along well with kids and other cats and doesn’t really seem to mind dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Mike, call the Wilbarger Humane Society at (940) 552-5373. You can fill out an application online before meeting Mike and arranging a meet and greet to see if Mike’s compatible for your family.

For more information, visit the Wilbarger Humane Society’s website or Facebook page.

