WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Randolph Scott is a cat looking for a home all the way from the Wilbarger Humane Society.

If you’re interested in Randolph Scott or another animal from the Humane Society, check out their website.

You can also visit the Wilbarger Humane Society at 2801 Sullivan Street in Vernon. Call them at (940) 552-5373 for more information.