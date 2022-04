WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett Bulldog Brigade Association is teaming up with the Wichita Falls Wrestling Association to bring you Battle in Boomtown.

Battle in Boomtown is a fundraiser for the Burkburnett Band Boosters and it’s taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at the BHS Auxillary Gym.

The event features five matches, one being a face off with Burkburnett’s Band Director Brian Beeson.

Tickets are $10 for floor seats and $15 for bleacher seating.