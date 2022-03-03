WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mindy Giles, a volunteer from the Xpress Half Marathon, sat down with Morning Anchor Carney Porter to discuss the race happening in Wichita Falls on March 5!

The races will take place at Memorial Stadium with an 8 a.m. start time.

Proceeds from Xpress Half Marathon will benefit PETS along with local communities and schools in the area, by helping at risk children with problems at home stay on the track to graduate.

To sign up for Xpress Half Marathon head over to their website linked here.