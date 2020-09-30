Yellow Rose Sertoma to host Duck Derby to raise funds for third grader

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Yellow Rose Sertoma will be hosting a celebrity duck derby at the friendship festival in Burkburnett on Saturday to help raise money for an upgrade for a third-graders hearing aid and cochlear implant device.

The money raised will be donated to Zane Fugate, a third grader at Cunningham elementary school who goes to the Wichita Falls Regional day school program for the deaf. The money raised will be donated to Zane, but Yellow Rose Sertoma will also make a one thousand dollar donation to the charity of your choice if your duck wins.

The cost to adopt a duck is $100.