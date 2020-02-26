YMCA of Wichita Falls Youth/Adult Volleyball & Indoor Soccer

ABOUT: BESTSELLING AUTHOR SHONDA CARTER SHOWS HOW TO IDENTIFY AND OVERCOME THE QUESTIONS THAT KEEP MILLIONS FROM LIVING THE LIFE THEY WERE CREATED FOR. SHE BEGINS WITH COMPELLING MODERN-DAY MUSICAL PARODIES ABOUT THE DANGERS OF BURYING OUR GOD-GIVEN GIFTS. WITH THE HELP OF A FEW FAMOUS BIBLICAL WOMEN (WON WOMEN), SHE REVEALS HOW TO BEGIN THE HARDEST AND MOST REWARDING JOURNEY OF OUR LIVES. CARTER GIVES THE AUDIENCE PRACTICAL, ENTERTAINING AND BIBLICAL KEYS TO FULFILLING THEIR OWN DREAM, REVEALING THAT THERE’S NO LIMIT TO WHAT GOD CAN ACCOMPLISH WHEN WE CHOOSE TO PURSUE THE DREAMS HE GIVES US FOR HIS HONOR.

A PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS GO TO THE A21 FOUNDATION TO HELP REACH, RESCUE AND RESTORE VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING.