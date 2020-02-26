YMCA of Wichita Falls Youth/Adult Volleyball & Indoor Soccer

Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DATE: Registration will begin 1st of March for Volleyball. Registration will begin mid March for Indoor Soccer. Seasons will begin in April!!!

PLACE: Bill Bartley YMCA

TIME: TBA

COST: $60 per player (Volleyball) $65 per player (Indoor Soccer)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News