Investigation looms for El Paso woman in viral video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso zoo say they are investigating an incident where a woman climbed into a spider-monkey exhibit over the weekend.

Video provided by Instagram page FitFam shows a 38-second clip where it appears a woman climbed inside the exhibit, feeding the animals.

Zoo officials say they intend on pressing charges against the woman for allegedly breaching security. They also say they are looking into ways to prevent similar situations happening again.

The Lovett Law Firm identified the woman as an employee, according to a statement. The woman has since been terminated, it added.

In a social media post, the firm said it is a strong supporter of animals and does not condone behavior seen in the video.

