WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After nearly two decades in Congress, Congressman Steve King lost his bid for the Iowa re-election.

King, who’s been the an Iowa Congressman since 2003 trailed behind his opponent by over 7,000 votes in the Iowa Congressional fourth district.

The 71-year-old Republican Congressman has had trouble with controversial statements in the past when referring to immigrants and white supremacy. He was barred by President Trump from Air Force One in June of 2019.