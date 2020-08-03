Iowa man fatally shot at 8-year-old son’s funeral; suspect arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting an Iowa man in the parking lot of a funeral home where he was attending his 8-year-old son’s visitation.

Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and later died.

The funeral was being held for Jermier Leon Shorter, of St. Paul, Minnesota. The boy had died of cancer.

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of Davenport, was later arrested. He appeared in court Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, eluding and weapons counts.

Jeremy Shorter was remembered by family and friends with a balloon release Sunday evening.

Jeremy Shorter’s father, Jamie Delaney Shorter, said he will be strong for the 17 children his son left behind.

“Their grandpa is going to be there for them, you know, and then when they get around their other siblings, when they get around their other brothers and sisters, just try to be strong,” he said.

Jeremy Shorter’s children were there when the shooting happened.

“They were there to say bye to their brother. For them to see what took place there, it was just sad,” said Jamie Delaney Shorter. “Things really have to change.”

Shavonta Randel took her daughter to be with the rest of her siblings during the balloon release.

“They’re all young and a lot of them don’t understand what’s going on just yet, so just being around everybody and everybody hanging out loving on each other is what they’re going to need,” said Randel.

Randel said she will remember Jeremy Shorter’s smile.

“He was a loving person. He had a big smile. That’s what I remember most about him was his smile you know, and he left behind a legacy. He left behind all these kids that we all have to cherish at the end of the day,” said Randel.

Weerts Funeral Home said in a statement: “Serving our families with care and compassion is always our top priority. On Saturday, during a scheduled visitation, there was apparently a conflict between some attendees that resulted in a shooting in the parking lot of our location. The police were notified and we are fully cooperating with the investigation. Our hearts break for those who are grieving.”

Laster is being held on a $300,000 cash bond. A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.