Iowa Park city leaders hold final public hearing over budget

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Some residents of Iowa Park shared their thoughts on the proposed 2019-2020 budget Monday night for the last time before it goes into effect.

Iowa Park city leaders held the final of two public hearings allowing residents to share their thoughts on the city’s proposed budget plan. The city council, in their budget workshops, were insistent they stick to the 76 cents per $100 in property valuation and not exceed it, but one resident questioned the amount.

“When they start doing all of the other rates and stuff and they talk about the effective rates, according to your maintenance and operation budget that you want to go and have, you say you can do it with $.71 per $100,” Iowa Park resident.

Iowa Park City Manager Jerry Flemming disagrees and said that number isn’t feasible.

“If there was no inflation, if everybody paid the taxable amount, you are absolutely right, that would be the number to do the programs that we are doing if we are not adding additional programs,” Flemming said. “In reality, over the past five years, we’ve seen an 8% inflation increase.”

City leaders decided to keep the rate the same as the past six years and because of that, residents could see an increase in total tax revenue from properties on the certified tax rolls.

“By the state’s definition, that’s a tax increase because our property valuation has gone up ever so slightly this year,” Flemming said. “So, if the tax rate remains the same, the tax revenue will increase a little bit.”

Flemming said it is always good to get the public’s opinion on items affecting the budget.

“Just because we elect a few people to make the tough decisions for us doesn’t mean it’s any less our city,” Flemming said. “Every tax paying citizen has the right through the elections, through participation in the governance process, has the right to be involved in what local government does.”

With the final public hearing coming to a close, city leaders can take the feedback they’ve received to come up with the best budget for the city.

The new budget has to be done and approved by next Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, and will go into effect the next day, Oct. 1, 2019.

