IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa park police said a man lied to them about why he left his son home alone for several hours.

Police responded to the 700 block of north Victoria, Tuesday night, May 9, 2023, after a 6-year-old called 9-1-1 to report he was home alone. The boy told police his father, Jesse Rossman, was home to let him in the house when he got out of school and told him to call him if he needed anything and then left.

The boy said he tried to call his father later but did not get an answer, so he called 9-1-1. The officers contacted Rossman who told them he was at work. Police contacted the boy’s mother, who told them she was at work in Mineral Wells.

Rossman showed up at the house around a half hour later and said he had texted the woman who was supposed to watch his son and said he was leaving for work and that she replied “okay”.

He also said he saw her driving down the road as he was leaving. But that woman said she never received a message from him and that she was at work, and he knew it.

Police said Rossman eventually admitted to leaving his son home alone and said he planned to be back later. When asked why he left the child home alone, Rossman said he was afraid of being fired from his job if he was late.

During their investigation, police discovered the child was by himself for approximately four hours and there was a vape pen within the child’s reach. Rossman was arrested for abandoning or endangering a child and was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.