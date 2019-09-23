Iowa Park food pantry fundraiser: hot dog and hamburger feed

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa park food pantry is still raising funds for its remodel inside First United Methodist Church.

The program now assists about 70 people a month, but the food bank and commodity program started with humble beginnings back in the 1970s.

It was first housed in a little house behind the First Christian Church.

On distribution days, the hallways of the church are cluttered with volunteers and clients coming and going.

A bigger space would not only increase storage but efficiency as well.

The plan is to remodel a space formally used as a choir room and at one time, a daycare.

But first, they’ve got to first raise the funds needed by hosting fundraisers like the hot dog and hamburger feed they had over the weekend.

