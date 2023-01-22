IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars.

According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and attempting to get into the backdoor of a house.

Police found the suspects on West Crystal. After a short foot pursuit, two of the three suspects were detained. They were identified as Kalob Pate and Izeah Elmquist. Officers located the third unidentified suspect, at an address on South Wall, where the suspects were reportedly staying.

The unidentified suspect admitted they were stealing stuff from campers and vehicles. The unidentified suspect told police about a red bag. Police found the bag in a backyard on West Crystal. They also located a camper that looked like it had been rummaged through.

The owner of the camper said he was missing items, including a black speaker, some dice, and some money. When asked if he had any stolen items, Pate admitted he had taken items. A bottle of cologne, a black speaker, and a gold wristwatch were found.

Another victim reported a red Christmas gift bag, a bottle of cologne, and, a watch, valued between $50,000 and $60,000 were missing from his vehicle. The victim also provided camera footage of the suspects getting into his vehicle.

A witness provided police with video footage showing the suspect trying to get into a house on South Bond Street.

Both suspects were charged with multiple counts of engaging in criminal activity, and evading arrest. Both Pate and Elmquist’s bond has been set at $47,000. Both remain in the Wichita County Jail at the time of writing.

The unidentified suspect’s information was not available.