IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Iowa park will be doing slurry work on West Alameda (300 and 400 blocks) starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, August 19.

The City will be blocking this area of West Alameda from any traffic beginning at 7 a.m. ending when the oil is dry.

There will not be any thru traffic allowed.

Library access will be available only through the North Pacific parking lot access.

For any questions please call Iowa Park City Hall at (940)592-2131.