IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman has her charge of selling nude photos of her 12-year-old daughter online dismissed but is going to prison on a previous conviction.

Prosecutors reportedly agreed to have Ashleigh Schlegel‘s charge of indecency with a child by exposure dismissed in exchange for revoking her ten years of probation in 2018 for engaging in organized criminal activity: manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Her new sentence for that charge is five years in prison.

Schlegel was arrested last May. The previous month, Wichita Falls police say they received a report of a person taking nude photos of a girl and offering them for sale.

According to police, a witness reported a girl had told him there were nude photos of her on an iPad that her mother had taken and that she put them up for sale on a website. The witness gave the iPad to the police.

During a forensic interview, the victim said Schlegel instructed her to get undressed, and then Schlegel took pictures of her lying on a bed. She said the photos were taken at a house on Rock Point Street.

Schlegel has been jailed since on a $500,000 bond. In September, she turned down the state’s undisclosed plea offer.

Schlegel has a prior conviction for prostitution and an arrest for violation of her probation on that conviction.