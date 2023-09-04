IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost 100 vendors will line the streets of downtown Iowa Park to celebrate Homecoming during the annual “Whoop-T-Do!” carnival.

Whoop-T-Do coordinator and Iowa Park Chamber of Commerce Vice President Matthew Cooper and Chamber President Lynn Dutton said they’re excited to announce this year’s street carnival, which will feature various games, competitions and prizes.

According to Cooper, the annual carnival will take place on Park Street this Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While Whoop-T-Do is centered around the excitement of Iowa Park High School’s Homecoming game, Cooper encouraged everyone to attend the festivities.

“There’s a lot of town spirit here in Iowa Park so anything we can do to get more people out in the community,” he said. “We’ve got families that’ll come in for the game, and keep them around for the weekend. We’re really excited about this year.”

Anyone can attend for free and can look forward to train rides, cake walks, face painting and the highly-anticipated turtle race tradition.

“We carried it on from another family that had it for years, and then my dad carried it on from that point,” Dutton said. “Then I took it over from there. We created more of a race atmosphere for the kids. Kids of all ages can register their turtles. We have different lanes there, and they race until we have us a grand champion. We have a lot of fun doing it every year.”

While Cooper and Dutton are hoping for a win in Iowa Park’s game against Burkburnett that Friday night, September 8, they are eager to welcome Hawk fans for a day of fun.

“Come prepared to have fun and enjoy the day with us,” Dutton said.

For more information on the upcoming Whoop-T-Do carnival, visit the city’s website.