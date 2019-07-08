IP: Johnson Road closed for power pole replacement

IOWA PARK, TX (KFDX/KJTL) Iowa Park officials said Johnson Road will be closed for an undetermined time until power poles are replaced.

The affected area will be from Edgehill south to Smith and at Magnolia intersection.

The Iowa Park Pool & Spray Park will also be closed until further notice because of the power outage.

All traffic for Sealed air, the Landfill and Colonial heights Apartments will need to use Magnolia and West Highway.

Oncor has not released a time frame. Updates will be given as received.