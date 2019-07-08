IP: Johnson Road closed for power pole replacement

News
Posted: / Updated:
Road Closed_1495474357850.jpg

IOWA PARK, TX (KFDX/KJTL) Iowa Park officials said Johnson Road will be closed for an undetermined time until power poles are replaced.

The affected area will be from Edgehill south to Smith and at Magnolia intersection.

The Iowa Park Pool & Spray Park will also be closed until further notice because of the power outage.

All traffic for Sealed air, the Landfill and Colonial heights Apartments will need to use Magnolia and West Highway.

Oncor has not released a time frame. Updates will be given as received.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News