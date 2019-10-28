Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

iPhone 5 users must update…or else

News

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Sonja S. Wong poses with a new Apple iPhone 5 outside the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store on the first morning it went on sale on September 21, 2012 in New York City. Customers lined up for days to purchase the hotly anticipated device which went on sale nationwide today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — iPhone 5 users will have to update soon if they don’t want their mobile device to turn into a useless piece of junk.

Saturday Apple published a support document informing iPhone 5 users they have until 7 p.m. CDT on Nov. 2, 2019 to wirelessly update their phones to iOS 10.3.4. If the update is not installed by then, procrastinators will have some more work cut out for them.

They will have to plug their iPhone into a computer, back it up, restore it, and update it through the Apple Music app on Mac or the iTunes app on Windows.

The update is intended to fix a GPS time rollover issue affecting devices since April of this year. This rollover happens every 1,024 weeks, or around 19.7 years. If devices aren’t prepared, they could experience a GPS malfunction, possibly showing data from decades ago. The rollover will also create date and time synchronization issues. As a result, the App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing will be inaccessible.

The iPhone 5, which launched in 2012, isn’t equipped to deal with this kind of problem, unlike its successors. So if you want to keep using your iPhone 5, you’ll want to update it, pronto. Here’s how to make sure you’re using the latest iOS.

Open the Settings app on your phone and tap “General.”

Tap “About.”

For iPhone 5 users, your software version should say 10.3.4.

On the bright side, vintage phone lovers won’t have to worry about this kind of issue for another couple of decades.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web"

Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights"

Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office"

Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down"

Comanche man dies from car accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comanche man dies from car accident"

Lipstick theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipstick theft"

Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with abusing his younger siblings"

Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration"

Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism"

KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house"

From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown"

Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting"