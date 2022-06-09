WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More developments have been shared with our newsroom about the everchanging status of the Dillard’s location at the Sikes Senter Mall.

Our source with direct knowledge of the situation tells KFDX that employees of Dillard’s were notified the morning of June 8 during a meeting that negotiations fell through with the mall and that they will in fact be closing their doors to the Wichita Falls community.

As of Wednesday, Dillard’s has again put up signs indicating that their Sikes Senter Mall location will in fact be closing.

Store Closing sign posted at Dillard’s in Sikes Senter Mall as of June 8, 2022

Rumors of an impending closure of the department store began circulating on social media on Wednesday, May 11.

Julie Johnson Guymon, Corporate Spokesperson for Dillard’s, confirmed those rumors to be true in an email sent to our newsroom on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Dillard’s then made an announcement on Thursday, May 26, 2022, that they would be canceling their plans to close the department store.