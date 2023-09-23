WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After today’s (Saturday) record high of 104 degrees, the 5th record high for September, highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90’s across most of Texoma with lows hovering near 70. Otherwise, a weak cold front and passing area of low pressure may produce showers and storms, some possibly severe, tonight and Sunday. With the passing of the front, northerly winds will move into the area.

Thunderstorm Outlook Tonight

Thunderstorm Outlook Sunday

Though northerly winds will remain in the forecast through Monday, temperatures will continue to be above average into the beginning of Fall (high pressure a contributing factor). Southerly winds will continue to filter in across Texoma early in the week and the coming weekend; however, a slight change is anticipated with the onset of a another disturbance (low pressure/cold front) in the atmosphere, by the following week.

10 Day Temperature Trend