It is not goodbye it is see you later, Nicholas Quallich

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday night we say our final farewell to weekend anchor, Texoma Politics Now host, and reporter Nicholas Quallich.

He has been a member of the KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage family for two years, and while we are excited for Nick to head back to the cold in North Dakota, we will deeply miss you.

Nick continued to cover city council meetings and politics all while cracking puns and jokes in the newsroom.

When asked why he was headed to Bismark North Dakota, “I’ve been asked to be the weeknight co-anchor for our Nexstar CBS station there. I’ll be teaming up with an outstanding partner and team,” Nick said. “But that is still to come. Right now, I thank God for all the blessings I have received. I thank my family, my beautiful wife for their support, as well as everyone at KFDX and Texoma’s fox, past and present. Finally, thanks to all of you for watching.”

Congratulations Nick as you make your BisMARK on North Dakota.

