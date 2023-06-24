WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Temperatures continue to soar into the triple digits as summer has officially arrived! Even the low temperatures are starting to rise above average as well! This is the time of year when we hear about the stress “we” put on the energy systems in place across Texas and Oklahoma. Well, it’s difficult not to use the electricity for air conditioning and fans… the main sources of, well, a little peace of mind for this time of year.

10 Day Temperature Forecast Graphic

This is the time for me to remind you (whomever may be reading this)… DRINK WATER! Make sure you are eating as well! This kind of heat brings dangerous consequences if we are not doing what we need to for our bodies!

Heat Casualty Potential Graphic

Though the extreme temperatures are settling in to their nice little home of Texoma, fortunately, there are a couple of signs of “relief” one might say. A weak cold front should push across the area Sunday into Monday bringing with it northerly winds.

7 Day Forecast Graphic

Still, that won’t affect temperatures much; however, it may assist in keeping the humidity down at least for a day or two. The next “relief” looks like it will start next Saturday as temperatures, at this time, should fall to the mid to upper 90’s Saturday through Monday.