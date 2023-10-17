JACK CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas is looking to bring Texoma job seekers some opportunities.

WSNT will host an in-person job fair in Jack County on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair will be held at Concerned Citizens of Jack County, 400 E Pine Street in Jacksboro and will have employers in and around Jack County.

If job seekers are looking to attend and would like assistance with their resume, presentation, or general interview preparation, they are encouraged to contact Workforce Solutions North Texas at 940-322-1801 and select option 2.

For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas, visit www.ntxworksolutions.org.