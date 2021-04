ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Hollywood Actor James Franco was spotted in Archer City Thursday.

You may have known Franco as Harry Osborn in the 2002 Spiderman movie or as one of the characters in Pineapple Express. Franco even portrayed James Dean in the 2001 movie.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd got to meet Franco.

According to the Archer County Sheriff’s Facebook, Franco was in town to buy books at Booked Up which was owned by the late novelist Larry McMurtry.