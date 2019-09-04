James Hughes announces he will run for Justice Son’s seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Not long after Judge Sons announced her retirement, a candidate put his name in the hat to run for her seat.

Wichita Co. truancy case manager, James Hughes, made his announcement on the steps of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Back in 2018, Hughes ran for precinct 1 place 2 but was beaten in a close race in the Republican primary by Robert Woodruff.

Hughes says losing was a learning experience.

“The experience of running a campaign. If you’ve never run a campaign before everything is brand new. But the experience that I learned from running that campaign to what to do when to do it, how to do it, I think that is just going to make me a better candidate,” says Hughes.

Hughes will again run as a republican. That primary will take place next March.