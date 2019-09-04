James Hughes announces he will run for Justice Son’s seat

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Not long after Judge Sons announced her retirement, a candidate put his name in the hat to run for her seat.

Wichita Co. truancy case manager, James Hughes, made his announcement on the steps of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Back in 2018, Hughes ran for precinct 1 place 2 but was beaten in a close race in the Republican primary by Robert Woodruff.

Hughes says losing was a learning experience.

“The experience of running a campaign. If you’ve never run a campaign before everything is brand new. But the experience that I learned from running that campaign to what to do when to do it, how to do it, I think that is just going to make me a better candidate,” says Hughes.

Hughes will again run as a republican. That primary will take place next March.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Electra tax rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electra tax rate"

Backyard Salmonella

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backyard Salmonella"

Oklahoma power crews

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma power crews"

LEGO expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "LEGO expansion"

Fan-brella

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fan-brella"

Dominoes innovation garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominoes innovation garage"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-4-19"

James Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Hughes"

Teen crashes through Windthorst business, Tyler Manning 5 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen crashes through Windthorst business, Tyler Manning 5 p.m."

High School Volleyball: Wichita Christian at Saint Jo- September 3, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball: Wichita Christian at Saint Jo- September 3, 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News