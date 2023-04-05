WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – James Lane Mechanical Engineering is marking a new division of services for Wichita Falls.

At the chamber’s ribbon cutting this afternoon on the city’s East Side, they said this will not only benefit James Lane, but also the city of Wichita Falls. Since 1957, James Lane has been known for commercial sprinklers, installations, air conditioning, and plumbing services. Now, anything having to do with fire prevention can be put on that list, too.

Services and businesses around the city tend to bring people from Oklahoma and the metroplex, but the Operations Manager of James Lane, Reece Freeman, said with this new addition, they are now a one-stop -shop that the community can trust.

“Sprinkler systems, fire alarm systems that might be beeping, possibly fire extinguishers that they had to use while putting out a fire in their home, in their business, or any other services. I think it’s going to bring a lot of revenue that would go to the Metroplex, or Oklahoma City, back to the city. And that brings tax dollars that we can use to make improvements to our community here in Wichita Falls.” Operations Manager, Reece Freeman, said.

It’s a project that’s been in the works since 2021, when Feeman met clay lane, President at James Lane Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Fire Protection.

The new division is on Martin Luther King Blvd.