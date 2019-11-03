Jane Fonda spends night in jail after demonstration arrest

News
Posted: / Updated:
Jane Fonda

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, actress and activist Jane Fonda is arrested at the Capitol for blocking the street after she and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change, in Washington. Fonda spent a night in a Washington, D.C., jail after her fourth arrest in as many weeks during a climate change demonstration on Capitol Hill. The 81-year-old Oscar winner was among more than 40 people arrested Friday, Nov. 1, while sitting inside a Senate office building. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actress and activist Jane Fonda spent a night in a local jail after her fourth arrest in as many weeks while participating in a climate change demonstration on Capitol Hill.

The 81-year-old Oscar winner was among more than 40 people arrested Friday while sitting in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. A spokesman for Fire Drill Fridays, Ira Arlook, says Fonda was the only one who spent the night in jail, her first as part of the ongoing demonstration.

Arlook says Fonda appeared in Superior Court about 1 p.m. Saturday and was released.

Fonda has said she plans to get arrested every Friday as she advocates for reducing the use of fossil fuels. A rally with speakers on various climate-related topics precedes the civil disobedience.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant"

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade"

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary"

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones"

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign"

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"