Jayme Closs says she feels ‘stronger every day’ a year after her kidnapping

Jayme Closs was found alive on Jan. 10, 2019 near Gordon, Wis. FBI

WISCONSIN (NBC News) — Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin teenager who was kidnapped and held captive for nearly three months by her parents’ murderer, said Monday that she is reclaiming what she can of her former life after the traumatic experience.

“I really want to thank everyone for all the kindness and concern that people all over the country have shown me,” Jayme said in a statement read at a news conference Monday to mark one year since her parents were killed and she was taken.

“I am very happy to be home and getting back to the activities that I enjoy. I love hanging out with all of my friends, and I feel stronger every day!” the statement said.

“It’s entirely accurate — everyone around her sees her getting stronger every day,” Chris Gramstrup, her attorney who read the statement, added. “Today is a day to remember her parents.”

Jayme’s parents, James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, were shot to death on Oct. 15, 2018, at their home in the small city of Barron. Jayme was nowhere to be found.

She was not seen again until Jan. 10, when she escaped her captor and emerged through woods to the shock of a Douglas County resident, who first discovered her about 70 miles from her home.

Jake Patterson, who decided to kidnap Closs after seeing her at a bus stoppleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He was sentenced in May to life in prison.

