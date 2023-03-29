(KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of Jersey Mike’s Subs locations across the country will be participating in their nationwide Day of Giving and donating all of the day’s sales to local nonprofit organizations.

According to a press release from Jersey Mike’s Subs, 100% of all sales made, not just the day’s profits, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, will be donated to a charity serving the city where the store is located.

The charity initiative is part of Jersey Mike’s 13th annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, which culminates in the company’s nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

A list of participating Jersey Mike’s locations and the local nonprofits that will benefit from the nationwide Day of Giving can be found on their website.

Stop by a Jersey Mike’s location near you at any time, from open to close, to buy a sub and help out nonprofit organizations right here at home!