Jewelry heist in New York

NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — A $4 million jewelry heist happened in broad daylight in New York and it was all caught on camera.

You see the thieves have guns and are pointing them at several employees who are tied up on the floor.

Police say the three men walked into the Avianne and co. jewelry store and posed as customers.

But instead of buying, they zip-tied and duct-taped the employees, and then stole millions of dollars from the popular store.

No one was seriously hurt.

None of the robbers wore masks and police got a pretty good look at their faces.