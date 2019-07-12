Jody Wade arrested charged with public intoxication

UPDATE: A Wichita Falls businessman and restauranteur is out of jail after officers said he was drunk in public.

Jody Wade was booked into the Wichita County jail for public intoxication Friday morning.

Police said there were notified by the hospital that Wade was in the hospital for treatment of an injury, but had left against their advice.

Officers then found him at 10th and Holliday and arrested him for public intoxication.

Just before that, witnesses and police say a man had been in a nightclub and there was a disturbance in the bathroom, and he was found unconscious with a cut on his head and went to the hospital for treatment.

Back in 2017, Wade was arrested near his business by a DPS trooper and charged with DWI and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The trooper said he observed Wade’s SUV southbound on Central Freeway weaving side to side.

The trooper said he noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Wade’s breath, his speech was slurred — as well as being unsteady on his feet.

The trooper said Wade agreed to a breathalyzer test, but then later refused.

——————————————————————-

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) We’ve learned Wichita Falls police have arrested Jody Wade, of Jody Wade Enterprises, on a public intoxication charge. He was booked in around 8:30 Friday morning.

We are working on getting more information on what lead to his arrest and when it happened.