Joe Tom White Passes at 80

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hearts are heavy in Texoma Monday morning as we awake to news of the passing of Texas Radio legend and KFDX family member Joe Tom White.

According to his family members, Joe Tom passed away Sunday night at the age of 80.

Joe Tom White played a big part in the morning routine of so many Texomans… entertaining as well as informing on Texoma Country Morning.

The Vernon native’s voice first went out over the airwaves 60 years ago on KWFT Radio.

It’s that recognizable sharp wit and sense of humor listeners and viewers have come to appreciate and admire about Joe Tom White and his broadcasting career.

During his career, Joe Tom spent about 30 years alongside now Clay County Judge Mike Campbell.

After retiring from radio, Joe Tom didn’t call it quits…instead making his full time move to television here at KFDX.

On Texoma Country Morning…Joe Tom would team up with Campbell, Mike Rucker and other friends to talk about agriculture, the news of the day, and tell those wonderful stories that made him famous.

Joe Tom hosted Texoma Country Morning up until last week when he was sidelined by medical complications.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joe Tom’s family and friends.

Stay tuned to KFDX and Texomashomepage.com for much more on the life and legacy of Joe Tom White.