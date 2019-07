WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

Comedian and viral sensation John Crist is coming to the Wichita Falls with his Immature Toughts Tour.

Crist is famous for his viral online videos that include BuzzFeed’s Signs You Grew Up Christian, Millennial International and Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot.

Crist will perform at Memorial Auditorium October 6.

Tickets go on sale June 25.

For details about the tour and special guests click here.