Johnathan Woody pleads guilty in child abuse case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Sara Woody is serving 45 years in prison for 16 convictions of child abuse, her husband is out on bond and will learn his sentence next month, after pleading guilty Friday.

Jonathan Woody pleaded in 30th District Court to three counts of child endangerment involving three of their children. His punishment trial will be held Aug. 19, and he is out on a bond on those charges, as well as an aggravated perjury charge.

Attorneys agreed the children will not have to testify again and their testimony in Sara Woody’s trial will be introduced in the punishment phase.

The couple was arrested in 2016 after authorities learned of horrific abuse by Sara Woody which included holding a lighter under her stepson’s tongue, hitting their tongues with a spoon, hitting their genitals with a belt, making them lick the toilet bowl, and as punishment for taking food, forcing them to drink vinegar and water to make them throw up.

Authorities said Jonathan Woody was charged for allowing the abuse to continue. He was also charged with tampering for allegedly trying to get the boys to lie to cover up the abuse which was later dismissed.