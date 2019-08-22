Jonathan Woody sentenced to 24 months in state jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jonathan Woody has been sentenced in 30th District Court on three counts of child endangerment.

The jury went into deliberation around 10:30 Thursday morning after both sides finished their arguments.

They set punishment at two years on each count, plus a $10,000 fine on each count. That’s the maximum penalty on this charge.

Woody’s wife Sara was found guilty of 16 counts of abuse in 2017 and is serving 45 years.

Jonathan Woody pleaded guilty to three charges of child endangerment as part of the agreement to avoid another trial requiring victims to testify again.

Jonathan Woody’s charges are for failing to report or take action to stop the unbelievable abuse by his wife in Burkburnett, which prosecutors and witnesses say left several children traumatized, with longterm emotional and mental impairment.

The extended abuse and torture of Jonathan Woody’s sons by their stepmother came to light when Jonathan Woody took one son to the emergency room with a greatly swollen lip and doctors found bruises over his thin looking body.