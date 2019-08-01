Judge recuses himself from former city official’s case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Wichita Falls Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing on Monday, but it’s unclear whether that will actually take place after a judge recused himself from the case.

Back in May, Dockery resigned following an investigation and a search warrant at his home.

On June 20, Dockery was charged with one count of possession of marijuana between two and four ounces.

During the investigation, the DA’s Drug Enforcement Division reported finding multiple clear plastic bags containing what later tested positive as marijuana.

In April, the DA’s Drug Enforcement Division began conducting trash pulls at Dockery’s home and investigators reported finding a clear plastic bag containing what later tested positive as marijuana and a box with marijuana growing equipment.

However, Dockery has not been charged with cultivation of marijuana.

Court records show on July 23, Judge Gary Butler voluntarily recused himself from the case due to a “personal conflict.”

Butler is the judge for the Wichita County Court at Law NO. 1.

Butler is asking that State Administrative Judge David Evans to assign another judge to try the case.