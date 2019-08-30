Jury indicts man accused of ‘chopping’ up truck to avoid repossession

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is now facing trial for allegedly “chopping” up a pickup he owed the bank payments on after it was involved in a wreck.

Aaron Johnston was indicted last week for hindering secured creditors.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint from a bank that Johnston was in a wreck in March in the pickup for which they held the loan.

A bank official said Johnston had been notified the loan was two months past due and if no payment was received the truck would be repossessed.

They said he told them he had an accident and his insurance had lapsed and would not pay for the damage.

The bank then notified him that the towing company that had his truck was going to sell it to cover storage costs, and again told him about the past-due loan.

A bank official said Johnston was called and told not to part out the truck.

However, they said they learned Johnston had got the truck out of impound without bank authorization and was offering parts for sale on Facebook.

The affidavit also said Johnston told a repo man working for the towing company good luck finding the truck.