Justice Ginsburg, ready for the start of a new supreme court session

(KFDX/KJTL) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s ready for the start of a new session of the supreme court in October. The jurist has had some serious health issues, but she appears to be raring to go.



This is the second time this week we’ve seen supreme court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg make a public appearance. The spotlight coming after the supreme court said earlier this month that the 86-year-old justice recently completed radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas.

Ginsburg spoke at the library of congress national book festival in Washington. She says she’s looking forward to the court’s next term. She also spoke openly about her health, amid her recent surgeries.

Ginsburg says, “first, this audience can see, that I am alive, and I am on my way to being very well.”

Ginsburg was also asked about how she’s able to keep working so hard, in such a demanding job, and if she’s planning to retire anytime soon.

Ginsburg says, “I love my job. It’s the best and hardest job I ever had. And it’s what…It has kept me going through four cancer battles. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs.”

Justice Ginsburg also received a standing ovation this past Monday, when she accepted an honorary law degree from the University of Buffalo’s law school.

She spoke to the crowd about her career as an equal rights activist and her status these days as a pop culture icon. She said it was beyond her wildest imagination she would ever be so admired.

Ginsburg was appointed to the nation’s highest court by then-president Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second female justice to be appointed to the court.

While Ginsburg has said before she has no plans to step down any time soon. Her health is closely watched by many people.

That’s because changes could mean a significant impact on the makeup of the supreme court, and how it decides controversial cases.