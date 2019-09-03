Justice of The Peace Janice Sons announces retirement

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 1, Janice Sons is retiring.

This story, first, brought to you by Texomashomepage.

Sons spoke to Texomashomepage Tuesday morning and said she will not seek re-election, months after marking 31 years in her current role. She said she chooses to retire now mainly because she gets to help her elderly father.

Judge Sons had been recognized as Woman of the Year by Texas Business Women. She’s also served as president of the Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association. 

Her last day as Justice of the Peace will be Dec. 31.

Look for more on this story tonight on KFDX 3 News.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tarrifs lobster industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tarrifs lobster industry"

CBD for pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBD for pets"

At home dialysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "At home dialysis"

Storm love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm love"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19"

Billy Brown plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brown plea"

Olney amputee dove hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olney amputee dove hunt"

Kmart and Sears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart and Sears"

real estate

Thumbnail for the video titled "real estate"

MSU student job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU student job fair"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News