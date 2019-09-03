Justice of The Peace Janice Sons announces retirement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 1, Janice Sons is retiring.

Sons spoke to Texomashomepage Tuesday morning and said she will not seek re-election, months after marking 31 years in her current role. She said she chooses to retire now mainly because she gets to help her elderly father.



Judge Sons had been recognized as Woman of the Year by Texas Business Women. She’s also served as president of the Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association.

Her last day as Justice of the Peace will be Dec. 31.

