Kalamazoo is coming to Backdoor Theatre

Peg and Irv, two quirky but endearing baby-boomers, bravely venture into the world of modern dating.

When these opposites attract, they discover love isn’t any easier the second time around. Kalamazoo is a romantic comedy about life’s second act and learning you’re never too old to be young.

On the Dinner Stage

Performance Dates and Times:

June 14th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 15th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 20th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 21st, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 22nd, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 27th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 28th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

June 29th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

Click here to buy tickets.

