Kalamazoo is coming to Backdoor Theatre

Peg and Irv, two quirky but endearing baby-boomers, bravely venture into the world of modern dating.
When these opposites attract, they discover love isn’t any easier the second time around. Kalamazoo is a romantic comedy about life’s second act and learning you’re never too old to be young.
On the Dinner Stage
Performance Dates and Times:
June 14th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 15th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 20th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 21st, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 22nd, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 27th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 28th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
June 29th, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm