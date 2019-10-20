Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

KAMAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteer fire departments rely on the very community they keep safe and to keep them running.

Volunteer firefighters have other jobs but spend their spare time serving the community.

“Yes we all have full-time jobs that we do during the day, during evenings or whatever, but the satisfaction that you get of helping somebody else, it’s hard to describe the feeling,” Kamay volunteer firefighter Robert Bradberry said.

It’s something people of all ages notice.

“It’s their free time, they could be at home watching a movie with their family but instead they’re out here helping us,” Valley View 4-H club member Morgan Adams said.

Some Valley View 4-H club members are returning the favor by spending their Saturday evening at the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department steak feed benefit by helping people to their tables, serving drinks, among other things, to lend a hand.

“We have used their facilities for over 10 years and we decided we really wanna give back to them,” Adams said.

Grilling up steak and sides to help keep them doing what they do best.

“It helps us buy equipment, helps us make it through the year as far as repairs on trucks, tires, cause when you run out on a fire especially in the country and out in our area, mesquite trees, you have a lot of trouble with tires, it helps us pay for fuel, gear,” Bradberry said.

More than the money, these firefighters function knowing their community is behind them.

“They showed their support by coming and supporting us, we don’t get paid, we’re volunteers, strictly volunteer, the good thing about it is the pat on the back they give us tonight, that’s our thank you, that’s what we get, that’s what we need,” Bradberry said.

A need that’s fulfilled through fundraisers like this one, and reinforced by the Kamay community all year long.

A few of the firefighters actually made a run to a fire during the fundraiser.

They cover an area of about 25 square miles, so even during an event for them, they’re still helping others.