Kay Yeager Coliseum holds graduation for MSU Texas students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After one of the most unconventional school years ever, Midwestern State University graduates had the chance to walk the stage today.

Despite the pandemic, 607 students finished strong and 489 of them proudly received their degrees in their respectful majors in front of friends and family.

Kay Yeager Coliseum however was not as packed as usual.

Some families were unable to attend but those in attendance did so following proper COVID-19 safety protocols.

One graduate, Nyoah Broad, says she is just grateful to have had this experience.

“I was excited to still be able to experience my senior year and I’m glad we didn’t have to postpone anything or be online cause I think it’s really important to be there with my classmates and see everybody graduate, it’s great,” Broad said.

Broad says one of her most memorable experiences this past year was being a student teacher.

She adds had it not been for everyone following COVID-19 protocols, it probably would not have been possible.