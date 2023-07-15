Semi-trucks from surrounding areas of Archer County show their support in memory of Keller “Spade” Garrett.

Archer City (KFDX/KJTL) — Keller “Spade” Garrett’s funeral procession consisted of tractors and semi-trucks from all over Texas. The city essentially shut down in memory of Spade.

Spade’s father did not want to have a traditional processional because he claimed to not like the sadness surrounding the event. Instead, he wanted to celebrate and honor his son with his two favorite things: tractors and trucks.

The main road of Archer City overflowed with trucks and tractors from all over the state of Texas.

Friends, family, and strangers all wanted to honor the memory of Spade and show support to the family during this troubling time.

Nelda Hickman participated in the parade and said she was there to show her support, “We just came out just for the family and showed them that we love them and care for them,” said Nelda Hickman of Wichita Falls. “We did not know them at all. My heart just breaks for them.”

The processional of trucks and tractors was about a mile long. Trucks from as far as Graham showed their love and support.

The city of Archer has a population of a little over 1,500. This small town sense of community is what further fueled people to come and show their support.

“The community always seems to come together in times like this and support the families,” said Lydia Sallee.

People of all ages showed their support in any way they could. Bentley DeMoss, a four-year-old from, Wichita Falls, brought his toy trucks out.

DeMoss talked about how he thought Spade would have liked to play with him and his trucks.

Continue to coal roll for Spade. Our hearts are with the Garrett’s during this time.

The family is not taking memorials at this time, but rather suggest that memorials be made to the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, Livestock Association, and the City. That can be done through clicking here.

