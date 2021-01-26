Kellyanne Conway accused of tweeting topless photo of 16-year-old daughter

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(KXAN) — Kellyanne Conway, one of former President Trump’s aides, is under fire after reportedly posting a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter.

The now-deleted photo was posted to Kellyanne’s official Twitter profile (@KellyannePolls) as a Fleet, a newer Twitter feature similar to an Instagram Story that disappears after 24 hours. But the photo was still able to be documented and should be reported immediately if seen.

Claudia is known for being an outspoken critic of her mother’s politics on TikTok, where the teen has over 1 million followers. She has also previously accused her mother of abuse and explained plans to seek emancipation from her parents.

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

On Monday, she posted a video message confirming the picture was real. While it’s since been deleted, the video was recorded by several users.

In the deleted video, Claudia reportedly gave the following theory: “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something. I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

Claudia reportedly followed up that video with another (also deleted but recorded by other users), in which she said, “Nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f—— jail.”

However, George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, tweeted a TikTok video Tuesday, saying, “Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her.”

In the video, Claudia said, “This isn’t forced. This is coming completely from me, Claudia. I have faith, and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet as well as me. We would never do that.”

Claudia said she would be taking a break from social media to work on her relationship with her mom and family, adding that they are “really tired of being headlines.”

“Please do not incite hate or violence on my family,” she said. “Please, no threats, no calls to authorities. I love my mom and she loves me.”

Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her. https://t.co/ilH7IFqERB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 26, 2021

Several media outlets, including Variety, were unable to reach Kellyanne Conway for comment. Twitter, meanwhile, says it’s investigating.

The bio section of Claudia Conway’s TikTok profile now reads, “629 days left,” a seeming reference to when she’ll be able to be legally independent from her parents.

If you have seen or know of photos, videos or instances of exploited children, you’re asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.