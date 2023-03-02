WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former army ranger and successful country singer is spreading tips about leadership in Wichita Falls. Keni Thomas was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for Hands-To-Hands at Grace Church, Thursday.

Thomas was a part of the Blackhawk Down Battle in Somalia back in the 90s, also known as the worst eighteen hours of a bloodbath for American soldiers after World War II.

after that, he became an international country singer and 17 years later he decided to write a book called Get It On.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The book is about his experience on the battlefield and how that shaped him into becoming a leader, and how others can be too.

“I had to figure out, what is it I want to say with this story like I’m not here to give you a history lesson, you can watch a movie, read a book, I’m here to talk about my guys, talk about how they came together and how I relate that to the audience, what are you doing for the people on your left and you’re right. Who are the people on your left and your right?” Keni Thomas said.

My mission, My people, Myself, is the message Thomas wants to resonate with the audience, and have all viewers and readers who see his work reflect on that.