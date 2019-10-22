Kentucky family is suing Juul, claiming 11-year-old is now hooked on nicotine

KENTUCKY (KFDX/KJTL) — A young girl from Kentucky is the latest victim of vaping. The 11-year-old and her family now suing Juul, claiming the electronic smoking devices got her hooked on nicotine.

Trendy models, groups of friends, influencers on Instagram- all marketing used by Juul.

Ronald Johnson said, “they told everybody that this was safe and nothing bad could happen from it, and as a result, now we have literally millions of young people who are addicted to nicotine.”

Ronald Johnson represents the Carroll County 11-year-old and her family filing suit against Juul.

Johnson said: “kids have their heads under the desk, vaping. Like i said, they’re running to the bathroom. I’ve heard of schools that have had to institute a second shift of detention because so many kids are getting detention from breaking the vaping rules.”

Marty Pollio said: “since 2017, the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products has gone up nearly 75 percent for high school students and nearly 50 percent for middle students.”

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio joined State Representative Jerry Miller, who announced a pre-filed bill to limit flavored vaping products.

Flavors, except for tobacco, would only be sold in stores for customers over 18.

Miller said, “so, I don’t want to diminish the ability of people to get off cigarettes if they’re really trying to do that, this bill, I just want to regulate the products that are appealing to the youth.”

While some health organizations applaud Miller’s proposed inventory tax on vaping products, they say the flavor component doesn’t go far enough.

The American lung association is calling lawmakers to clear the market of all flavored tobacco products.

Officials say anything short of broad bold legislation to address the epidemic will fall short.