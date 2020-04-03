1  of  6
Kentucky is putting ankle monitors on coronavirus patients who ignore self-isolation order

by: Nexstar Media Wire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KRON/NEXSTAR) – Kentucky courts have ordered several coronavirus patients to wear GPS ankle monitors after they refused to stay at home.

Judges have ordered people who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus to self-isolate, and those who ignore the mandate may be placed on house arrest, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

As of Thursday evening, the fourth and most recent person ordered to wear a GPS monitor is a man who hadn’t tested positive for coronavirus, but lives with a confirmed case and refused to sign a quarantine order, according to the Courier-Journal. The man’s sister allegedly told health officials he “leaves the home often.”

Another patient in Jefferson County who tested positive for coronavirus was placed on house arrest after going shopping March 21, court documents revealed.

Under state law, officials with Louisville’s public health department have the power to issue an “order of isolation,” which is then presented to a judge for approval.

WCNC reported that corrections officers have been asked to distribute the GPS monitoring equipment to those who do not follow the order.

